Stephon Gilmore’s Wife Appears To Get Kick Out Of Rumors Their House Is For Sale

The best thing about rumors of homes being on the market is they’re almost always disputed on some level.

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that there isn’t an ironclad case right now that Stephon Gilmore is putting his house up for sale.

A rumor was shared on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Wednesday that Gilmore put his house on the market. This comes as the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is being named as a potential trade candidate — rumors Bill Belichick says he knows nothing about.

Later on in the morning Gilmore’s wife, Gabrielle, appeared to respond.

😂😂😂 — Gabrielle Gilmore ❥ (@Eneekonese) October 28, 2020

Who knows if that’s what she’s referring to, but this also wouldn’t be the first time Gabrielle Gilmore shot down a rumors. She did just that regarding the Stephon Gilmore-Cam Newton dinner rumors.

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots