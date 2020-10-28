NFL Rumors: How COVID-19 Pandemic Might Impact 2020 Trade Deadline

While several high-profile players surely will be floated in rumors over the next several days, we probably shouldn’t expect much in the way of jaw-dropping deals before the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday, after talking with people around the league, that many teams are trying to save money and not absorb bloated contracts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This presumably minimizes the likelihood of a blockbuster, unless, of course, a legitimate Super Bowl contender views a certain move as a precursor to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at season’s end.

Such is life in 2020. The coronavirus has affected everything. Why would the NFL trade deadline be any different?

One side note to consider is whether the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols will lead to trades — those that do come to fruition — happening earlier than usual. While teams technically have until 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday to wheel and deal, waiting until the last minute could prevent those players involved from playing in the ensuing weekend’s slate of games.

