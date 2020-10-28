Here’s What Bill Belichick Told Jimmy Garoppolo In Post-Game Handshake

Moments after the San Francisco 49ers beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, there was a reunion, of sorts, on the Gillette Stadium game field.

49ers — and former Patriots — quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo shared embraces with New England running back James White, special teams captain Matthew Slater, head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and tight ends coach Nick Caley.

You can see the moment at the 2:10 mark in the video below.

Here’s what we can catch from the brief but friendly conversation between Garoppolo and Belichick:

Garoppolo: Coach.

Belichick: All right, hell of a game.

Garoppolo: Good to see you.

Belichick: Yeah, you too. Good luck.

Garoppolo: Good luck the rest of the way.

Belichick: You too.

Garoppolo was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He was traded from New England to San Francisco on Halloween of 2017 for a second-round pick.

