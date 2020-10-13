What ESPN Believes Is Patriots’ Biggest Weakness Entering Week 6

The Patriots received next to nothing from their group of tight ends over the course of the 2019 NFL season.

The issue has remained prevalent for New England through the first quarter of the current campaign.

The Patriots only have seen three (!) receptions by a tight end over their first four games, all of which garnered by Ryan Izzo. Rookie Devin Asiasi has played sparingly on offense and fellow third-round pick Dalton Keene has yet to make his NFL debut.

As such, it comes as no surprise ESPN labeled tight end production as New England’s current biggest weakness.

“Backup quarterback almost was the choice here after four interceptions in Kansas City in Week 4 (one was more a result of wide receiver Julian Edelman letting the ball slip through his hands),” Mike Reiss wrote. “But tight end production in the passing game was ultimately the pick based on a larger, four-game sample size. The Patriots have three catches for 44 yards from their tight ends. This comes one year after they ranked last in the NFL in tight end receptions and targets.”

An uptick in tight-end production would be a major boost for the Patriots given the state of its receiving corps. Edelman largely hasn’t looked like his usual self this season and second-year wideout N’Keal Harry still is coming into his own. You also can only expect so much from Damiere Byrd and Jakobi Meyers.

The ground game likely will continue to be New England’s bread and butter, but the Patriots probably will need to bolster their passing attack if they want to truly contend for Super Bowl LV.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images