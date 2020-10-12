What Giants’ Logan Ryan Told Dak Prescott After Quarterback’s Ankle Injury

Logan Ryan was making a “routine tackle” Sunday when he chased down Dak Prescott in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys quarterback, the sequence produced a disastrous result.

Prescott was trying to evade Ryan when he was brought to the turf, injuring his ankle in the process. The injury officially was ruled as a compound fracture and dislocation, which required surgery to repair Sunday night.

Speaking with the media after the game, Ryan opened up about the play the led to a teary-eyed Prescott being carted off the field. The New York Giants cornerback also wished the star signal-caller well moving forward.

“That was nothing but a routine tackle with two competitors,” Ryan said, per Pro Football Talk. “He’s trying to stiff arm me while I’m trying to tackle him and punch the ball out. When I saw it, I saw (the severity of the injury) immediately.”

Ryan continued: “Obviously, there was no mal-intent there. I went through a similar injury a couple years ago. I just told him, ‘What would Kobe do?’ I hope he comes back. I hope he gets $500 million. He deserves it. Honestly, that was the worst thing that happened today. I have a sick taste in my stomach for it. He was playing a hell of a game and it was a hell of a battle between us. I hate to see it, but stuff like that – adversity – it makes the real ones stronger. I heard he’s getting surgery tonight. I asked my people to reach out so I can send him a tweet or get his phone number and wish him the best of luck. There was no ill will on my part. Dak is a hell of a player, and he’s had a hell of a year. I know he’s going to come back even stronger.”

A statement from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Sunday night suggested the franchise intends to move forward with Prescott as the starting QB next season. That would require a new deal for the 27-year-old, however, as Prescott currently is under terms of the franchise tag.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images