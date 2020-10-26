What Was Message In Patriots’ Locker Room After Brutal Loss To 49ers?

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have fallen to 2-4 on the 2020 season after an embarrassing Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but the team is staying on message.

Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who subbed in for starter Cam Newton in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss, relayed what was communicated to the team after the game.

“The message after the game was: We all have a lot to work on,” Stidham said. “We all have a lot to work really hard on to get better to improve, and then that’s where our focus needs to be. Our focus needs to be coming in starting tomorrow and getting better and working and doing everything that we can to get better and to improve on a daily basis.”

Patriots wideout Jakobi Meyers passed along special teams captain Matthew Slater’s message.

“I feel like Slate said it best,” Meyers said. “He said we’ve all got to prepare and be better and execute better. This is the NFL and people are not going to come here and lay down because we’re the Patriots. We’ve got to go out and be the best team we can be and I feel like we’ll do that moving forward.”

Slater told reporters after the game that he continues to believe in his teammates despite the loss.

The Patriots play the AFC East-leading 5-2 Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 8.

