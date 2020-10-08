Where Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Ranks Among Top Centers In ‘NHL 21’

Patrice Bergeron is an absolute stud. Bruins fans know it, the rest of the NHL knows it — everyone knows it.

But, at 35 years old, is Boston’s star center still among the best at his position in the NHL? The people over at EA Sports apparently believe so.

Bergeron carries an overall rating of 91 in the forthcoming “NHL 21” video game, good for fifth highest among all centers. Connor McDavid rightfully leads the group with a 96 overall rating, followed by Sidney Crosby (93), Nathan MacKinnon (92) and Leon Draisaitl (92).

Here’s the top 10:

Honestly, that’s pretty fair.

Bergeron tallied 31 goals and 25 assists in 61 games last season. Per usual, he was one of the best defensive centers on the planet.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images