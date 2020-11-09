Andy Dalton Or Garrett Gilbert? Cowboys’ Stephen Jones Provides QB Update

The Dallas Cowboys saw an uptick in quarterback play during their Week 9 loss to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Garrett Gilbert, who had played for the New England Patriots, then-St. Louis Rams, Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, made his debut in Dallas, who was starting its fourth quarterback of the season.

Gilbert’s one-game same size was far superior to Week 8 starter Ben DiNucci, and arguably not all that far behind veteran signal-caller Andy Dalton. Dalton, as you may recall, served as Dak Prescott’s backup before suffering a concussion, which forced him to miss Week 8, and then was placed on the team’s COVID-19/reserve list, which caused him to miss Week 9. Dalton is expected to be active the next time Dallas takes the field.

Was Gilbert’s performance enough to earn him another starting opportunity? Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, the son of owner and general manager Jerry Jones, explained that while the Gilbert was impressive, Dallas will revert back to Dalton after the team’s Week 10 bye.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan said he thought Garrett Gilbert had a “hell of a day” and gave them “every opportunity to win” against the Steelers. But Andy Dalton will be Dallas’ starting QB when he returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 9, 2020

Jones also provided an optimistic update on Prescott, expressing that the star QB was ahead of schedule in his rehab from a compound fracture and dislocated ankle. Jones noted how there was no infection or setbacks from the surgery, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

The 2-7 Cowboys will travel to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images