Ben Roethlisberger Injury: Steelers QB Hurt Both Knees, Expected To Play Sunday

Would it be a proper NFL season if Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t playing a little banged up?

The quarterback on Sunday left the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 9 game against the Dallas Cowboys before halftime with an apparent knee injury, but returned to play in the second half.

Following further evaluation after the game, where Roethlisberger helped lead his team to a comeback victory, he and the Steelers reportedly received an optimistic update.

“Ben Roethlisberger sustained injuries to both knees on Sunday, but after tests today, there is cautious optimism that he’ll be healthy enough to play vs. the Bengals,” NFL Media’s Ian Repoport on Monday reported via Twitter.

“While both knees got trapped, his feet not being stuck in the turf saved him from major injury.”

Crisis averted.

Pittsburgh hosts the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 on Sunday, and if nothing changes from this report, Roethlisberger will look to help the Steelers climb to an undefeated 9-0 record.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images