Kendrick Perkins Claims James Harden Wants To Join One Of These Teams

Houston might have some problems.

It was reported Wednesday that Russell Westbrook wants to move on from the Rockets after only one season with the franchise. Reports also indicated both Westbrook and team cornerstone James Harden have concerns about the Rockets’ direction going forward.

While The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Wednesday reported Harden is committed to Houston, Kendrick Perkins apparently is hearing otherwise. The retired big man during Thursday’s episode of ESPN’s “First Take” claimed the eight-time All-Star wants to play for either the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden, of course, now has a connection to the 76ers. Daryl Morey last month left the Rockets to take the president of basketball operations job in Philadelphia. Even before the latest reports about Harden and Westbrook surfaced, the Sixers were rumored to be eyeing a trade for the 2018 NBA MVP.

That said, it’s tough to imagine the Rockets are open to moving Harden, especially if they’re on the verge of losing Westbrook. So while Perkins’ report surely will generate some buzz, we probably should take it with a grain of salt.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images