NBA Rumors: These Two Teams Are Interested In Russell Westbrook Trade

Chris Paul reportedly might not be the only star point guard moved over the NBA offseason.

It was reported Wednesday that Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston. Westbrook is coming off his first campaign with the Rockets, who earned the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference last season and were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals.

Westbrook reportedly is wary of the Rockets’ future and desires a return to the floor general role he held in Oklahoma City, where he played his first 11 NBA seasons.

So, which teams potentially could be landing spots for the nine-time All-Star? The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor identified a pair of teams Tuesday.

The Clippers and Knicks are interested in trading for Russell Westbrook, per @KevinOConnorNBA pic.twitter.com/XRpjPx0loK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2020

At a surface level, Westbrook’s fit with the Clippers doesn’t sound ideal. Los Angeles already has two bonafide superstars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, so Westbrook on most nights likely would have to play third fiddle. The Knicks, of course, would be Westbrook’s team upon his arrival in New York, but it’s tough to imagine he’s all that interested in joining a rebuilding franchise.

Whoever ends up dealing for Westbrook — if any team — will have to be ready to open up their wallet. The 32-year-old has three years and roughly $132.6 million remaining on his current contract.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images