NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Releases Statement On Tommy Heinsohn

The NBA world lost a legend Tuesday.

Tommy Heinsohn died at the age of 86. He played for the Boston Celtics before becoming their head coach and helping lead the team to NBA championships.

Heinsohn then was Boston’s broadcaster and captured the hearts of many with his electric commentary.

Many athletes and sports teams took to Twitter to remember Heinsohn. And NBA commissioner Adam Silver followed suit with a statement of his own.

Read it below, courtesy of the NBA: