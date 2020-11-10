NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Releases Statement On Tommy Heinsohn

The NBA world lost a legend Tuesday.
Tommy Heinsohn died at the age of 86. He played for the Boston Celtics before becoming their head coach and helping lead the team to NBA championships.
Heinsohn then was Boston’s broadcaster and captured the hearts of many with his electric commentary.
Many athletes and sports teams took to Twitter to remember Heinsohn. And NBA commissioner Adam Silver followed suit with a statement of his own.
Read it below, courtesy of the NBA:
“Tommy Heinsohn’s remarkable contributions to our game bridged generations and personified the Boston Celtics for more than 60 years. He was synonymous with success, winning eight NBA championships in nine seasons with Boston as a player and two more as its coach, which led to his rare distinction of Hall of Fame status in both capacities.
“Tommy was equally renowned as an NBA broadcaster who made his mark on both the national and local stage. Celtics games will not be the same without Tommy, and he will be deeply missed by those who share his fervor for basketball. We extend our deepest sympathies to Tommy’s family, his friends and the Celtics organization.”
Heinsohn was a 10-time NBA champion.