NBA Rumors: Gordon Hayward ‘Pretty Open-Minded’ About Future

Let’s face it, no one will know where Gordon Hayward is going until he makes his decision.

But that won’t stop the rumors from flying and the speculation coming.

Hayward, as we’re sure you’ve heard by now, declined the final year of his contract with the Boston Celtics.

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly showed interest in the forward, while Hayward supposedly was “fully focused” on signing a deal with the Indiana Pacers.

But now he’s apparently “pretty open-minded.”

Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” on Friday to share the latest Hayward update, noting that his future is “still pretty wide open” and that “he’s pretty open-minded.”

Looks like Hayward is going to keep us guessing.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images