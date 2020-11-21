What Jimmy Butler Told Goran Dragic Would Happen If He Didn’t Re-Sign

Goran Dragic is returning to the Heat, much to Jimmy Butler’s delight.

Miami and Dragic on Friday agreed to a two-year, $37.4 million deal, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Dragic and Butler fed off each other nicely during Miami’s 2019-20 campaign, though the former missed most of the Finals due to a foot injury.

So news of Dragic’s deal likely put a smile on Butler’s face Friday, especially considering what he apparently told the free agent last week.

Dragic told reporters Friday that he received a call from Butler, who insisted Dragic re-sign with the Heat and “suggested physical violence could be coming his way if he didn’t return to Miami,” per The Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds.

“Jimmy’s a tough guy,” Dragic said Friday, via The AP. “… I didn’t want him chasing my (expletive).”

Ultimately, however, he’s just “happy to be back” with the Heat.

“That was my plan, to come back,” he said, “but in this crazy business you never know.”

At least Butler doesn’t have to follow through on his promise (though we’re pretty sure he was only joking).

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images