Reexamining Patriots’ Active Roster Depth Chart After Flurry Of Moves

The New England Patriots had a busy Saturday, shuffling around six players.
Here’s how the Patriots’ active roster will look Sunday when New England takes on the Houston Texans.
* indicates player is ruled out.
QUARTERBACK
Cam Newton
Jarrett Stidham
Brian Hoyer
Stidham has remained Newton’s backup since replacing Hoyer in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when Newton was out with COVID-19.
RUNNING BACK
Damien Harris
Rex Burkhead
James White
Sony Michel
*J.J. Taylor
Michel was activated off of injured reserve and Taylor was ruled out Saturday. It will be interesting to see how Michel is mixed into the offense with Harris and Burkhead running wild in recent weeks.
FULLBACK
Jakob Johnson
The Patriots also have Paul Quessenberry on their practice squad. Rookie tight end Dalton Keene, who’s on injured reserve with a knee ailment, also has experience at fullback.
WIDE RECEIVER
Jakobi Meyers
Damiere Byrd
N’Keal Harry
Isaiah Ford
Gunner Olszewski
Donte Moncrief
Harry is questionable with a shoulder injury, so Moncrief was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Ford was active last week but didn’t play. That could change Sunday.
TIGHT END
Ryan Izzo
Jordan Thomas
Thomas could make his Patriots debut against the Texans, the team that drafted him.
OFFENSIVE LINE
LT Isaiah Wynn
LG Joe Thuney
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason
RT Mike Onwenu
T/G Jermaine Eluemunor
C James Ferentz
T Korey Cunningham
Hjalte Froholdt was waived Saturday. Rookie tackle Justin Herron remains on injured reserve.
DEFENSIVE LINE
DT Lawrence Guy
DT Byron Cowart
DE Deatrich Wise
*DT Adam Butler
DT Carl Davis
DE Tashawn Bower
DT Isaiah Mack
Adam Butler was declared inactive. Mack could make his Patriots debut after being claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 3.
LINEBACKER
John Simon
Chase Winovich
Ja’Whaun Bentley
Terez Hall
Josh Uche
Anfernee Jennings
The Patriots waived outside linebacker/defensive end Derek Rivers on Saturday. Shilique Calhoun also is on injured reserve. That could open up more snaps for players like Winovich and Uche moving forward.
CORNERBACK
Stephon Gilmore
JC Jackson
Jonathan Jones
Jason McCourty
Joejuan Williams
Myles Bryant
Justin Bethel
Gilmore is projected to return after missing three games with a knee injury.
SAFETY
Devin McCourty
Adrian Phillips
Kyle Dugger
Terrence Brooks
Cody Davis
Jones, Jason McCourty, Williams and Bryant also can play safety. Dugger played his biggest role to date in the Patriots’ Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.