Reexamining Patriots’ Active Roster Depth Chart After Flurry Of Moves

The New England Patriots had a busy Saturday, shuffling around six players.

Here’s how the Patriots’ active roster will look Sunday when New England takes on the Houston Texans.

* indicates player is ruled out.

QUARTERBACK

Cam Newton

Jarrett Stidham

Brian Hoyer

Stidham has remained Newton’s backup since replacing Hoyer in the Patriots’ Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when Newton was out with COVID-19.

RUNNING BACK

Damien Harris

Rex Burkhead

James White

Sony Michel

*J.J. Taylor

Michel was activated off of injured reserve and Taylor was ruled out Saturday. It will be interesting to see how Michel is mixed into the offense with Harris and Burkhead running wild in recent weeks.

FULLBACK

Jakob Johnson

The Patriots also have Paul Quessenberry on their practice squad. Rookie tight end Dalton Keene, who’s on injured reserve with a knee ailment, also has experience at fullback.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jakobi Meyers

Damiere Byrd

N’Keal Harry

Isaiah Ford

Gunner Olszewski

Donte Moncrief

Harry is questionable with a shoulder injury, so Moncrief was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Ford was active last week but didn’t play. That could change Sunday.

TIGHT END

Ryan Izzo

Jordan Thomas

Thomas could make his Patriots debut against the Texans, the team that drafted him.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Mike Onwenu

T/G Jermaine Eluemunor

C James Ferentz

T Korey Cunningham

Hjalte Froholdt was waived Saturday. Rookie tackle Justin Herron remains on injured reserve.

DEFENSIVE LINE

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Byron Cowart

DE Deatrich Wise

*DT Adam Butler

DT Carl Davis

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Isaiah Mack

Adam Butler was declared inactive. Mack could make his Patriots debut after being claimed off waivers from the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 3.

LINEBACKER

John Simon

Chase Winovich

Ja’Whaun Bentley

Terez Hall

Josh Uche

Anfernee Jennings

The Patriots waived outside linebacker/defensive end Derek Rivers on Saturday. Shilique Calhoun also is on injured reserve. That could open up more snaps for players like Winovich and Uche moving forward.

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore

JC Jackson

Jonathan Jones

Jason McCourty

Joejuan Williams

Myles Bryant

Justin Bethel

Gilmore is projected to return after missing three games with a knee injury.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty

Adrian Phillips

Kyle Dugger

Terrence Brooks

Cody Davis

Jones, Jason McCourty, Williams and Bryant also can play safety. Dugger played his biggest role to date in the Patriots’ Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

