NFL Rumors: Broncos Won’t Forfeit Week 12 Game Despite Having No QBs

So, things just got a lot more interesting out in Denver.

The Broncos on Saturday reportedly sent home three of its four quarterbacks — Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles — from practice while contact tracing continues around No. 3 signal-caller Jeff Driskel, who was placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, no one in the trio were wearing masks when they were exposed to Driskel. Now, all four of the team’s quarterbacks are ineligible for Sunday’s contest against the New Orleans Saints.

That said, the Broncos do not plan to forfeit the game, a source told Schefter.

Wait, what?