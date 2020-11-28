Sarah Fuller Wants To Continue Kicking For Vanderbilt, If Possible

Sarah Fuller made history Saturday, and she had a blast doing it.

The senior goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team became the first woman in history to play in a game for a Power Five team after much of the Commodores’ special teams players were sidelined due to COVID-19. Vandy wound up falling 41-0 to Missouri, but Fuller still was all smiles after the game.

In fact, Fuller would love to continue kicking for the team, if permitted, of course.

“I would love to get out there and score a field goal,” she told reporters with a smile after Saturday’s game, via ABC17’s Nathalie Jones. “I’d love to get out there and, you know, (get an) extra point and everything. So, I would be happy to (play for them again) if they’ll have me.

“I love the team. They are amazing. The entire staff has been so incredible in this transition and I could not ask for, like, a better team behind me to get me prepared. And honestly, I’m having so much fun and I want to learn more about how to kick and how to do things better.”

For those of you wondering….yes Sarah Fuller wants to do it again pic.twitter.com/JhH1NzSyjt — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) November 28, 2020

Considering Fuller was brought in on a part-time basis, her future with the team remains unclear. No matter the outcome, however, her time with the team has been an inspiring one.

