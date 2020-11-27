NFL Rumors: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak caused their Thanksgiving Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to be postponed to Sunday afternoon.

But now they may be without their quarterback.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Lamar Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the game still is a go, along with some additional details on Baltimore.

Four more Ravens’ players and one more staff have tested positive for COVID, source tells ESPN.



Game Sunday still on for now, but chances of it being played are diminishing quickly. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

It’s unclear if this will impact Sunday’s matchup. But if the Steelers already were livid about the original postponement, it’s probably safe to bet they won’t be happy if it gets moved again.

