NFL Rumors: When League Plans To Decide If Ravens-Steelers Will Be Played Sunday

Sunday’s Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game is in jeopardy. This we already know, and it’s not all that surprising.

But the fate of the game reportedly will be decided Friday. That’s according to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio.

“Per a league source with direct knowledge of the situation, decisions have not been made regarding whether the game will proceed on Sunday and, if not, when it will happen,” Florio wrote Thursday night. “A decision, as of Wednesday, was expected to be made on Friday. A decision, as of right now, is expected to be made on Friday.”

The game originally was scheduled to be played Thanksgiving night, but was moved due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Ravens — much to the chagrin of Steelers players.

Now, positive tests continue rolling in for Baltimore, including to star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It’s understandable that a decision would have to be made Friday, because there’s obviously travel logistics at play in all of this as well.

