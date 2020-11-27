Patriots Injury Report: Isaiah Wynn Ruled Out Vs. Cardinals; Kyler Murray Good To Go

The New England Patriots officially ruled starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn out for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Wynn did not practice this week after leaving last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans with a knee injury. Jermaine Eluemunor and rookie Justin Herron are the leading candidates to start at left tackle in his absence.

Thirteen Patriots players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s Week 12 clash at Gillette Stadium, including three defensive tackles:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

OLB Tashawn Bower (illness)

DT Adam Butler (shoulder)

DT Byron Cowart (back)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Kyle Dugger (toe)

K Nick Folk (back)

CB Stephon Gilmore (hand)

WR N’Keal Harry (shoulder)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring, hand)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

ST Matthew Slater (knee)

RB J.J. Taylor (quad)

The Patriots also ruled out running back Rex Burkhead, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.