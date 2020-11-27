Vanderbilt Kicker Sarah Fuller Dons Uniform, Prepares To Make History

Vanderbilt isn’t known for gridiron greatness, but this weekend the Commodores have a chance to get into the record books for something besides football futility.

Sarah Fuller, a goalie for Vandy’s women’s soccer team, was placed on the football roster this week after COVID-19 forced much of the special teams to the sidelines. It’s not known if she will play, but she’s got a uniform.

If Fuller takes the field — which Vandy head coach Derek Mason called “an option” — it’s believed she would be the first woman to play in a Power 5 game and the third woman to play in a Football Bowl Subdivision game overall.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images