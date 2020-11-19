Patriots Practice Notes: Reserve Wide Receiver, Tight End Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ entire 53-man roster was present and accounted for at Thursday afternoon’s practice session.

Two rookie practice squad players, wide receiver Isaiah Zuber and tight end Jake Burt, were not spotted, however.

Zuber, who has played four games with the Patriots this season, also was absent Wednesday. Burt returned off of practice squad injured reserve and onto the practice field Wednesday but was back out Thursday.

Burt is the Patriots’ No. 3 tight end behind Ryan Izzo and Jordan Thomas with fellow rookies Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene on injured reserve. Zuber serves as depth behind Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry, Isaiah Ford and Gunner Olszewski while Julian Edelman is on injured reserve.

Running back Sony Michel and rookie offensive tackle Justin Herron, both of whom were designated to return off of injured reserve, were practicing Thursday. The Patriots have until Nov. 26 to activate Michel and Dec. 9 to activate Herron.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images