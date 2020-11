It’s soccer playoff season in New England.

The New England Revolution will kick off its 2020 run in the Major League Soccer playoffs Friday at Gillette Stadium against the Montreal Impact.

New England enters the single-round elimination game sporting an 8-7-8 record on the season, while the Impact carry a 8-13-2 record.

For more on the matchup, check out the “Need To Know” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.