Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller Shares Inspirational Message After Historic Game

Sarah Fuller set an example for young girls Saturday afternoon, and she made sure to capitalize on the historic moment.

The senior goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s women’s soccer team earned a spot on the football team’s roster this week after COVID-19 sidelined much of its specials teams unit for the week.

She made her official debut in the second half of Vandy’s 41-0 loss to Missouri, making history as the first woman to play in a game for a Power Five school.

Fuller was all smiles after the game despite the loss (and the mask) and even delivered an inspirational message to young girls during a postgame interview with CBS.

“I mean, just want to tell all the girls out there, you can do anything you set your mind to. You really can,” she said. “And if you have that mentality all the way through, like, you can do big things.”

Brilliant.

