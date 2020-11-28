Matt Patricia’s Firing Sparks Slew Of Shade From Former Lions Players

The Detroit Lions on Saturday decided to part ways with head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn.

Fans were full of hope following Patricia’s hiring in 2018 thanks to his reputation as a highly-touted defensive coordinator with the New England Patriots for all their recent success.

Patricia was quick to defensively remind media of that success this season when his hot seat started scorching, noting his part in the best play in Super Bowl history (though Malcolm Butler is the one who pulled off the interception against the Seahawks in 2014).

He didn’t live up to the hype with Detroit, going 13-28-1 as successor to Jim Caldwell, who went 36-28 as coach of the Lions.

But his time there will still be memorable for some players formerly with the team, just not in a good way. And it showed Saturday on social media.