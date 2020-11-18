Super Bowl Champion Matt Chatham Joins ‘NESN After Hours’ To Talk Patriots

The ground game has thrived for New England

The New England Patriots’ ground game continues to cause problems for opposing teams.

From Cam Newton, to Damien Harris and even Rex Burkhead, the Patriots’ rushing attack has been a massive problem for other teams.

This trend held true as the Patriots took down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Harris led the way with a career-high 121 yards, while Burkhead and Newton added 52 more and a touchdown.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joined “NESN After Hours” on Tuesday night to dissect the squad’s performance so far.

To hear what he had to say check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

More NFL:

Patriots’ J.C. Jackson Snubbed From Pro Bowl Ballot Despite NFL Lead In INTs

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related