NFL Seeing Positive Developments Since Implementing New COVID-19 Policy

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams last month with stricter COVID-19 policies to adhere to going forward this season.

The update was in wake of a slew of positive cases throughout the league, including tough blows to the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, while a number of games had to be postponed.

So the league started adding more testing protocols, and since doing so, it’s seen positive developments.

According to NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL is “not seeing transmission” within clubs, and that instead, new cases have been contracted “from the community.”

Furthermore, teams are “understanding how to prevent high-risk close contacts.”

Still, the NFL has topped 50 positive cases of the virus for the second straight week.

