49ers Vs. Cardinals Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 16 Game Online, On TV

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have a lot to play for Saturday when the San Francisco 49ers travel to State Farm Stadium.

The 8-6 Cardinals enter Week 16 holding the third wild-card spot in the NFC, sitting as the seventh team in the seven-team playoff picture. Arizona will be looking for its third straight win, and thus help its pursuit of the postseason.

The 5-9 Niners, on the other hand, have been eliminated from the playoff picture as injuries have impacted their 2020 campaign. San Francisco has lost three straight games, the most recent of which came against the Dallas Cowboys Week 15.

Here’s how to watch the NFC clash online and on TV:

When: Saturday, Dec. 26, at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images