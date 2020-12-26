Chase Winovich Honors Grandfather With Bizarre (But Still Heartwarming?) Tweet

Chase Winovich is among the NFL’s most interesting individuals. And, by all accounts, his grandfather was just as unique.
Winovich on Friday revealed his grandfather was a big Cheez-It fan, so much so that, according to the New England Patriots linebacker, he was laid to rest with a box of Cheez-Its alongside him. Consequently, Winovich spent part of his Christmas honoring his grandfather by… eating Cheez-Its.
Check out this tweet:
So, is any of that actually true? Considering the source, we’re inclined to believe everything Winovich said.
Cheez-Its forever — and ever.