Bill Belichick Explains Throwing Phone On Sideline During Patriots’ Loss

Bill Belichick became an instant meme when he was seen throwing a landline phone during the New England Patriots’ blowout loss on “Monday Night Football.”

The head coach was advised to challenge a catch by Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. The call stood, and Belichick chucked the phone in anger.

Naturally, he was asked about it after the game. And gave a very Belichick answer.

“Yeah, obviously he made the catch,” he told reporters, via NESN.com’s Doug Kyed. “It was a good catch.”

Sometimes our frustrations get the best of us. And it’s certainly been a frustrating season for Belichick and Co.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images