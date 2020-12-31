Bruins’ Cam Neely, Don Sweeney, Jacobs Family Thank Zdeno Chara

There was no shortage of love shown for Zdeno Chara after he signed with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-9 defenseman spent the last 14 seasons in Black and Gold and certainly was a staple on the team.

Some of Chara’s former teammates bid farewell via Instagram, while others are happy they’ll no longer need to look out on the ice for him.

Jeremy and Charlie Jacobs, along with Cam Neely and Don Sweeney released statements regarding Chara’s departure.

“In my 30 years with the Bruins organization, I have had the privilege to get to know so many great Bruins legends,” Sweeney said. “Zdeno Chara’s impact on the city of Boston and the Bruins organization firmly places him among the best of the best of Boston sports icons.”

Neely added: “Zdeno’s dedication to the game, his teammates and Bruins fans has been everything we could have hoped for in a player and specifically as our captain for 14 years. His achievements — which are too many to list both on and off the ice — will forever be a part of Bruins history.”

Read all of the statements in full below:

Boston and Washington meet eight times this season.

