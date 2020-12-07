Chargers’ Joey Bosa Had Predictable Reaction To Blowout Vs. Patriots

Joey Bosa found himself on the wrong end of a complete embarrassment Sunday as his Los Angeles Changers were shutout by the New England Patriots in a 45-0 verdict.
It dropped the Chargers to 3-9 on the season, and marked one of the worst losses in franchise history. The 6-6 Patriots got back to .500 for their first time since Week 4 with the victory.
Bosa, as you may have guessed, wasn’t too thrilled when he returned to the office Monday.
“It’s pretty obvious there’s some problems,” Bosa told reporters, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “There’s things we need to fix that I don’t have the answers for right now.”
The two-time Pro Bowler has 7 1/2 sacks in 10 games this year.
“I’m going to show up and I’m going to play hard. I don’t know if everybody else is,” Bosa said, per Popper. “This last game is definitely going to affect some guys.”
Anthony Lynn, who you would’ve thought could lose his job after the Week 13 debacle, reportedly is going to remain the Chargers head coach. Lynn also may take over as special teams coach, which Popper reported Monday evening.
The Chargers look to rebound as they host the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 14 game.