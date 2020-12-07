Chargers’ Joey Bosa Had Predictable Reaction To Blowout Vs. Patriots

Joey Bosa found himself on the wrong end of a complete embarrassment Sunday as his Los Angeles Changers were shutout by the New England Patriots in a 45-0 verdict.

It dropped the Chargers to 3-9 on the season, and marked one of the worst losses in franchise history. The 6-6 Patriots got back to .500 for their first time since Week 4 with the victory.

Bosa, as you may have guessed, wasn’t too thrilled when he returned to the office Monday.

“It’s pretty obvious there’s some problems,” Bosa told reporters, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “There’s things we need to fix that I don’t have the answers for right now.”

The two-time Pro Bowler has 7 1/2 sacks in 10 games this year.