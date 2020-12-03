Check Out Best Sights, Sounds From Patriots’ Week 12 Win Over Cardinals

The New England Patriots’ playoff hopes still are alive.

After stumbling over the Houston Texans in Week 11, the Patriots rebounded with a last-second win over the Arizona Cardinals. It wasn’t a flashy victory for New England by any means, but a triumph over a team with one of the league’s most dynamic offenses is impressive nonetheless.

Despite it being a low-scoring affair at Gillette Stadium, there still were a handful of Patriots highlights, including James White’s pair of touchdowns, a clutch goal-line defensive stand and Nick Folk’s game-winning field goal. You can relive all of those moments and more in the video below, which features the best sights and sounds from the Cardinals-Patriots clash.

"This is a part of our destiny, let's realize that today."



Sights and sounds from Sunday's win. pic.twitter.com/FI1kApEdTo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 2, 2020

New England soon will embark on a three-game road trip, two of which will be held in Los Angeles. The Patriots will try to improve to .500 on Sunday against Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images