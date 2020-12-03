Yes, Celtics Are Legitimate NBA Finals Contender Entering 2020-21

Oh yeah, and the Celtics finally addressed their big man need that they’ve went so long without. The signing of Tristian Thompson could be a major signing for president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. And it wasn’t Ainge’s only nice offseason pick up either. Adding veteran guard Jeff Teague to the bench should prove an upgrade over Brad Wanamaker. Both Thompson and Teague provide a veteran presence which Ainge admitted the Celtics were seeking out.

Of course, the Celtics did have a major piece leave in free agency. Again. Will Gordon Hayward’s exit make the team worse this season? Yeah, it could. But what is his departure really does transition to addition by subtraction, allowing Tatum, Brown and even Smart to take another step forward?

After all, a five-man lineup of Walker-Smart-Brown-Tatum-Thompson with Teague and center Daniel Theis coming off the bench should make for a strong rotation come playoff time.

Admittedly, that grouping could be aided even more, though. And there’s two different ways in which the Celtics could do it.

First, the C’s could find a way to use the trade exception they received in the Hayward sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets. Ainge recently explained how the Celtics aren’t in a rush to use said exception, but that could be a different story ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if (and when) Boston shows it’s among the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

There’s another way, too. And while it may be a shot in the dark, it’s not unprecedented and should not be asking too much. If Boston could have one young player between Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith or Payton Pritchard rise to the occasion and make an impact in their first or second year, it could really make for a crucial depth piece. Langford showed glimpses during his rookie season while first-rounders Nesmith and Pritchard were drafted largely because of their ability to shoot. It’s time for Ainge’s middle-of-the-road draft picks to start paying off.

Obviously, even with that said, it’s not going to be easy. The defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat bring back the core of Jimmy Butler-Bam Adebayo-Tyler Herro. The Milwaukee Buck’s added guard Jrue Holiday to an already impressive twosome of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. And then there’s the could-be-very-good-or-could-be-very-bad Brooklyn Nets headlined by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. It’s not a conference featuring just LeBron James and then everyone else like it used to be.

The East has depth this year. There’s no doubt about it.

But the Celtics have the talent, and that’s what makes them a contender for the NBA Finals.

