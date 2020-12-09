David Andrews Had Great Reaction To Cam Newton’s First Touchdown Vs. Chargers

Cam Newton had a fairly quiet Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, but he still factored into the stat sheet.

Newton accounted for three total touchdowns in the Patriots’ destruction of the Chargers. New England’s quarterback ran for two scores and added another through the air as the Patriots improved to 6-6 on the season.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection opened the scoring in the first quarter with a one-yard leap over the goal line. Of course, plays of that nature can’t be successful without the offensive line paving the wave in the trenches. So after Newton’s 10th rushing touchdown of the season, Patriots center David Andrews had a fitting reaction.

“I think that one might have been half mine right there,” Andrews said, per a team-released video.

You can watch the Andrews soundbite and more in the clip below, which features the best sights and sounds from the Week 14 clash.