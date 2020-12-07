Patriots’ N’Keal Harry Relays Goal On Touchdown Catch From Cam Newton

Patriots 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry used his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame to his advantage Sunday in New England’s 45-0 shutout win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harry caught his first touchdown pass from Cam Newton in the Week 13 win.

It was a positive play from Harry in what has otherwise been a frustrating season for the second-year pro, who was demoted after missing time with a concussion.

Harry made hard contact with Chargers cornerback Chris Harris at the top of his route, then threw up his arms to snag Newton’s pass out of the air.

“I just tried to get in front of him, be a big body and get Cam a target,” Harry said Sunday after the win.

“That was a play that was all about physicality and using my body. It was vital for that play.”

Harry caught two passes on three targets for 15 yards with the score. He now has 26 catches on 45 targets for 228 yards with two touchdowns in 10 games this season. Harry also caught a touchdown pass from Patriots backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham in New England’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images