LaMelo Ball Reportedly Moved Into Cam Newton’s Former Home In Charlotte

It looks like there’s a new athlete moving into Cam Newton’s former residence.

LaMelo Ball has reached a deal on an uptown condominium in Charlotte formerly inhabited by the New England Patriots quarterback, according to FOX Sports Radio1340’s Sheena Quick. Ball was drafted by the Hornets with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The place originally went on the market in July to the tune of $2.9 million. It’s unclear how much LaMelo is living there for.

But one thing is certain. This place is nice.

Check it out: