Patriots Release Isaiah Ford, Activate Tight End Off Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots made several additions to their 53-man roster Saturday — and one notable removal.

Ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots signed wide receiver Donte Moncrief and defensive tackle Akeem Spence from the practice squad, activated tight end Dalton Keene off injured reserve and elevated outside linebacker Rashod Berry from the practice squad.

They also waived receiver Isaiah Ford, who did not appear in a game after being acquired from the Miami Dolphins ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Ford dressed but did not play in New England’s Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, then was inactive against the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, having been jumped on the depth chart by Moncrief.

The Patriots gave up a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick in their trade for Ford.