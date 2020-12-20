Sports Medicine Doctor Gives Initial Read On Stephon Gilmore Injury

The New England Patriots’ path to the playoffs already is challenging.

It’ll be far more difficult if they don’t have Stephon Gilmore available.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year sustained a non-contact knee injury late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. He first went to the blue medical tent on the field, then to the locker room while putting little weight on the injured knee. The Patriots later said he was doubtful to return.

Shortly after the injury, Dr. Jessica Flynn, a sports medicine doctor who contributes to Boston Sports Journal, shared her initial read on the injury.

Looks like left hamstring gave and as a result right knee injured. Unfortunately, cruciate ligament tear is a possibility. I’ll be hoping like hell that’s not the case. Guy deserves big things. https://t.co/wI4FAaULfn — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) December 20, 2020

Obviously, we’ll have to wait to learn more on the severity of Gilmore’s injury But this obviously is a tough break for the Patriots and, more importantly, the star cornerback.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images