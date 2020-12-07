Washington Vs. Steelers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 13 Game Online, On TV

Are you ready for a Monday night double-header?

NFL fans will be treated to two games Monday, with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Football team kicking things off at 5 p.m. ET. The Steelers enter the contest at an NFL-best 11-0, while Washington sits 4-7 but might have the talent necessary to pull off an upset.

Will the Steelers finally suffer their first defeat? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Pittsburgh-Washington online and on TV:

When: Monday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images