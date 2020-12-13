Vikings Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 14 Game Online, On TV

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to stay in the playoff picture, but they’ll face a team nearing desperation mode itself.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday will host the Vikings.

Tampa is coming off its bye week, but is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Winning the NFC South at this point is a longshot with the way the New Orleans Saints have played, but the 7-5 Bucs don’t have a ton of room for error in the wild card race.

That’s because teams like the 6-6 Vikings, winners of their last two games, have emerged in recent weeks and are looking to sneak into the postseason.

Here’s how to watch Vikings-Buccaneers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

