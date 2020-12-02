WNBA Draft Lottery: Four Teams Vying For No. 1 Pick In Friday’s Event

The WNBA has announced plans to hold its annual draft lottery Friday night, with four teams vying for the No. 1 pick in 2021.

The New York Liberty, Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever are the four teams eligible for this year’s lottery. These four teams finished the WNBA’s 2019 and 2020 seasons with the four worst combined records in the league.

The Liberty currently has the best chances of landing the top pick, followed by the Dream and the Wings.

The event begins Friday at halftime during the DePaul-Louisville women’s college basketball game, which begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The 2021 draft will take place in April.