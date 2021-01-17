Did Rob Gronkowski Shade Bill Belichick With This Praise For Bruce Arians?

The two head coaches Rob Gronkowski has had in the NFL thus far appear to be quite different, even to the casual football fan.

Gronkowski’s current head coach, Bruce Arians, is offensive-minded and loves having his quarterbacks air it out. Arians also has a big personality and never has been one to be tight-lipped.

Bill Belichick, meanwhile, is a sharp defensive mind who also puts great emphasis on special teams. And as we all know, the New England Patriots head coach isn’t exactly a chatterbox with the media.

But what is the biggest difference between Arians and Belichick? Gronk offered his two cents during a recent interview with former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest.

“They’re both great coaches for sure,” Gronkowski said, as seen Sunday on NFL Network. “I love getting coached up. But one of the biggest things I would just say, you know, the freedom. The freedom of just being yourself with the coaches. You know what I mean, Willie?”

Gronkowski’s sentiment probably won’t surprise anyone who’s been following the NFL over the past decade. But the veteran tight end’s candor is noteworthy nonetheless.

Gronk and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship Game on Sunday when they visit the New Orleans Saints.

