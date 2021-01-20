George Springer Rumors: Mets’ Runner-Up Offer To CF Revealed

The New York Mets were, relatively, a few bucks away from beating out the Toronto Blue Jays’ offer to George Springer.

The longtime Houston Astros center fielder is heading north of the border to patrol center for the Blue Jays, but the Mets were hot on his trail.

New York already has landed Francisco Lindor this offseason and has been in on pretty much all of the top free agents. But with the Blue Jays reportedly offering six-years, $150 million, the Mets fell just a little short on Springer.

Per source, the Mets’ top offer to George Springer came in around six years, $120-125 million. The Blue Jays took it to the next level and get their man at six years, $150 million. Huge acquisition for Toronto. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 20, 2021

Presumably, the Mets now will turn their attention to another star free agent on the market in Trevor Bauer.