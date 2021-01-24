Jake Paul Trolls Conor McGregor After UFC Star’s Loss To Dustin Poirier

You didn’t think Jake Paul was going to keep quiet following the stunning result to the UFC 257 main event, did you?

Saturday night marked a first for Conor McGregor, who was defeated by Dustin Poirier in the second round of their highly anticipated bout. “The Notorious” never had been knocked out as a professional leading up to the highly anticipated match on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Paul, who’s been taunting McGregor ever since the YouTube personality knocked out Nate Robinson, shared an Instagram post following Poirier’s win. The 24-year-old has significantly dropped the purse offer for a potential fight against McGregor.

“Hey, hey Conor. Hey, hey Conor. I got $10,000 for you, cash!” Paul said. “Cash, baby! Oh, you had $50 million.”

There’s a good chance Paul’s latest troll effort, and all of the others over the past month-plus, fell on deaf ears. McGregor, one of the most popular athletes in all of combat sports, probably isn’t taking Paul seriously.

That probably won’t stop Paul from calling out McGregor and other star fighters, especially when you consider his brother, Logan, was able to land a match with boxing icon Floyd Mayweather.

