Kyrie Irving Reportedly Willing To Sit Out Rest Of Season

Kyrie Irving might have played his final game of the 2020-21 NBA season — because of course.

Irving is prepared to sit out the remainder of the campaign amid his growing frustration with the Nets, KRON-TV’s Jason Dumas reported Wednesday. The star point guard, who has missed Brooklyn’s last five games while the NBA investigates videos of his maskless partying, reportedly is irate with the organization for multiple reasons, including the hiring of head coach Steve Nash.

There also are reports indicating Brooklyn’s acquisition of James Harden was not approved by Irving, who reportedly was not answering the Nets’ calls as recently as Wednesday afternoon.

What a mess!

“The Brooklyn Nets were always interested in acquiring James Harden but the deal became imperative in light of the situation with Kyrie Irving,” Dumas tweeted. “Kyrie is willing to sit out the year if need be those close to him are saying.”

Again: What a mess.

Irving rightfully is receiving immense criticism from around the NBA. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith even went so far as to call for the 28-year-old to retire — immediately. At this point, Irving, still one of the most exceptional talents in all of basketball, has lost the benefit of the doubt.

However, should Irving somehow get his act together and return to the court, the Nets could be an unstoppable force the likes of which the NBA never has seen. Brooklyn legitimately has three players on its roster who could score 50 points any night.

Of course, their success also would depend on Harden returning to something resembling a professional human being — another big “if.”

Nevertheless, Irving and the Nets are producing one of the more entertaining dramas in recent sports history.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images