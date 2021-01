It’s been a busy day around Major League Baseball with teams settling with players to avoid arbitration hearings.

And now we reportedly can add the Red Sox to that ever-growing list.

Boston and third baseman Rafael Devers reportedly will avoid arbitration after the two sides settled at $4.575 million for the 2021 season, according to multiple reports.

Red Sox and Devers settle at $4.575M for 2021. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) January 15, 2021

The Red Sox and Rafael Devers settle at $4.575 million, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 15, 2021

Devers, Red Sox agree at $4.575M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 15, 2021

Devers is coming off a 2020 season in which he hit 11 home runs and amassed 43 RBIs.

