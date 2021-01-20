NBA Rumors: 11 New Positive COVID-19 Cases Out Of 502 Players Tested

The NBA has been forced to postpone a slew of games early in the season, and the latest round of testing revealed a double-digit figure.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there are 11 new positive COVID-19 tests out of 502 players tested since Jan. 13.

The Boston Celtics certainly have felt the wrath of the pandemic, as both Robert Williams and Jayson Tatum reportedly tested positive for the virus, and had three games postponed.

The NBA on Wednesday postponed its 16th game of the season, which led to it tightening up its health and safety protocols.

