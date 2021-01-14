P.J. Tucker Rumors: What Rockets Want For Veteran After James Harden Trade

P.J. Tucker has been one of the more reliable Houston Rockets over the last few years, and he too might be on the move soon.

The Rockets pulled off a blockbuster Wednesday, sending James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that delivered Victor Oladipo to Houston.

But the wheeling and dealing might not be over just yet. For one, Oladipo reportedly doesn’t want to be in Houston. Secondly, the Rockets are entertaining trading Tucker, who surprisingly was not dealt in Houston’s flurry of moves already, per The Athletic and The Ringer.

“The Athletic’s Kelly Iko reported that multiple teams have inquired about lockdown defender P.J. Tucker,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor wrote. “Two league sources tell me Tucker’s value around the league is the range of three second-round picks.”

That’s not a bad ask for an impact defender who can also contribute offensively.

All of this is to say that the Rockets’ roster is in flux, and more moves seem plenty likely at this juncture.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Wyke/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports Images