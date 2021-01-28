This AFC Team ‘Looked Into’ Tom Brady Before QB Signed With Bucs

By signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, Tom Brady joined a team that was ready to win now.

Brady potentially could have found similar success with another team that had interest in him on the open market.

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Wednesday confirmed Indianapolis, at the very minimum, considered the idea of signing Brady last spring.

“Definitely we looked at Tom and thought that would have been a great opportunity,” Irsay said, per the IndyStar.

The quarterback-needy Colts ultimately signed Philip Rivers, who helped guide Indy to the playoffs in his first season with an NFL team other than the Chargers. Irsay explained why the franchise’s pursuit of Rivers was stronger than its run at Brady.

“I think Frank (Reich) really knew Philip well and they had worked together and there was such a great familiarity there, that it seemed to be a great fit for us,” Irsay said.

The Colts didn’t make it out of the Wild Card round and Rivers announced his retirement a few weeks after the season-ending loss. Brady, meanwhile, led the Bucs to Super Bowl LV and the end of his playing days are nowhere in sight.

Hindsight is 20/20, but maybe Indianapolis should have gone all-in for Brady. After all, TB12’s camp reportedly was interested in the Colts as the star signal-caller navigated his free agency options.

